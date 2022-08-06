JEFFERSON — Although carnival rides and fair food might be the first things people think of when they hear “Ashtabula County Fair,” there are many other things to see throughout the week.
Children, teens and adults compete in a variety of different projects, where they strive to show the best animal, take the finest photo, paint an award-worthy picture, sew the best dress or grow the finest vegetable or flower.
All but the animals are displayed at the far east end of the fairgrounds.
In the Grange Building, fairgoers may view the best agriculture and horticulture offerings the county has to offer, including the ripest tomatoes and tastiest cakes. Other items on display in the Grange building are raw honey, homemade wine and maple syrup, culinary and canned goods, as well as needle-work, arts and crafts.
In past years, people entered such crafts as a ship made from Legos, a sculpture of mushroom lady and various ceramics.
In the octagon-shaped Floral Building, dozens of colorful flowers of all shapes and sizes fill the room, from dahlias to sunflowers. There’s even a contest for the biggest weed!
In the Expo Building, one can view the many different booths decorated in honor of a variety of 4-H clubs and schools.
Also in the Expo Building are dozens of photographs displayed. Local amateur and professional photographers enter their best work in such categories as Ashtabula County Fair, bridges, barns, people, animals, landscapes and more.
