Platt R. Spencer Historical Society  to host fundraiser Saturday

AUSTINBURG — The Platt R. Spencer Historical Society will host a “Christmas in July” fundraiser Saturday to help carry on the history of Geneva’s most famous resident.
The event will be held rain or shine from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the What Knot Shoppe’s monthly outdoor craft sale and farm market located at 2806 Route 307, Austinburg (opposite the post office).
Attendees will find an assortment of crafts, gifts, baked goods, Historical Society T-shirts and note cards, as well as a Chinese Auction.
“It’s going to be our main fundraising event this year,” said Beth Stillwell, president of the Platt R. Spencer Historical Society. “We’re hoping for a big crowd.”
Proceeds will benefit the preservation of the 1800’s home of Platt R. Spencer (1800-1864), known as the “Father of American Penmanship.”
The Spencer’s home on North Myers Road in Geneva Township boasts a new roof of modern metal shingles designed to appear to be the wooden shake shingles of earlier times.
Trustworthy and Noble Inc., of Geneva, under the direction of Thomas Norman III, worked on the roof throughout the winter and early this spring. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, they finished the roof on schedule, Stillwell said.
Spencer developed what became a national standard of handwriting, Spencerian script. The script produces an engraved look by using light upstrokes and strong down stroke lines.
Born in Catskill Mountains of New York, Spencer began his writing education with a wild turkey feather, which served as a pen. When he was 6 years old, his father died. His mother gathered the younger children to follow the migration of the older children to the new west. It took 51 days by an oxen-drawn wagon to travel from New York to Jefferson in Ashtabula County.
Formally educated in Conneaut, Spencer lived most of his life in the county. He taught his first handwriting class in 1815 in Kingsville.
In 1828, he married Persis Warren Duty, a teacher in Ashtabula. Spencer and his wife had 11 children — six sons and five daughters. The log cabin in which Spencer taught his penmanship students, known as the Jericho Log Seminary, is long gone, but it stood across the street from his home.
His sons helped him teach handwriting, which was popular from 1850 to 1925.
A memorial association that disbanded a century ago was revived in 2007, thanks to the work of Geneva residents Debbie Caranci and her uncle, Bill Peters, who set out to restore Spencer’s place of honor.
For more information, call Stillwell at 440-466-8697.
