Platt R. Spencer Historical Society honors Geneva superintendents 

GENEVA — The Platt R. Spencer Historical Society recently met with the outgoing and the incoming Geneva Area City School District superintendents at the district’s central office.
On the occasion of his retirement, Eric Kujala was presented with a collage of photos of his interaction with the society over the years, and a handmade card created by Patty Shells using Spencerian penmanship.
“The historical society appreciated his backing of Spencer-related events held in the elementary school named after Platt R. Spencer, and his support of the cursive writing classes offered to Geneva Middle School students by the society at Geneva Library,” said Cathie Schmidt, historical society secretary.
The new superintendent, Terri Hrina-Trehan, was introduced to the society’s board members. President Beth Stillwell shared the society’s mission.
“I am looking forward to the Spencer Tour,” Superintendent Hrina-Trehan said.
She will be given a tour of the points of interest in the Geneva area relating to Spencer, the Father of American Penmanship and co-founder of Bryant and Stratton business schools.
Treasurer Sally Fisher, Corresponding Secretary Charlotte Hunt, Historian Bill Peters and Board Member Mary Lou Cheney also attended the meeting.
For more information on the Platt R. Spencer Historical Society, contact Beth Stillwell at 440-466-8697.
