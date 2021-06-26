Planting season off to a good start in Ashtabula County

Weather circumstances has local farmers slightly ahead of the game during the planting season and early harvest of hay, said Ashtabula County Extension Agent Andrew Holden.
“The spring gave us an opportunity we haven’t had in the last several years — or even see very often,” Holden said.
The only down side is some farmers planted early and had to replant. He said most farmers, however, were able to get a head start and some are already harvesting the first cutting of hay.
The recent wet weather has slowed the hay process some.
Corn and soybean farmers were able to get their crops planted earlier this year.
“Most had a good spring,” Holden said.
Dairy farmers, dealing with years of low milk prices, are seeing some relief, but not as much as needed, Holden said.
“It’s definitely come up, but not where we want them to be,” he said.
Grape growers had to deal with some late freezes that caused some crop damage, Holden said.
“Some of them had late hard freezes,” he said.
Apple growers did not have much crop damage due to cold weather because apples are resilient, but there was some damage to peaches.
