ASHTABULA — The Harbor community garden is ready for tilling, and it’s time to start thinking about spring planting.
The garden, at the corner of Lake Avenue and West 13th Street, hosts a limited number of 28-foot-by-5-foot plots.
“This allows residents the opportunity to plant their favorite vegetables or flowers,” said Flora Simmen, garden coordinator. “There’s great satisfaction in harvesting vegetables that you have nurtured and grown.”
The plot and water are free. Gardeners need only to furnish the plants and maintain the plot.
“Weather permitting, the plots will be available at the end of May, “ said Simmen, who’s been planting a garden for eight years at the site.
Ashtabula Harbor residents Dale and Maren Eastman have been enjoying the fruits of their labor for many years.
“We like gardening because you can choose what you eat and it’s fresh,” Maren Eastman said. “There’s nothing like a fresh-picked tomato.”
Dale Eastman said gardening is in his blood.
“My grandfather had six or seven gardens every year so I always have a patch,” he said. “It’s his legacy.”
Started in 2008 by Ashtabula’s former Community Development Director, Alicia McFarland, this community garden is one of many community gardening efforts throughout the nation. There are about 18,000 community gardens throughout the U.S. and Canada, filling in vacant lots and other neglected parcels of land, according to communitygarden.org/resources/faq.
Ashtabula’s Garden Trails Garden Club took over the plot two years after McFarland took another job out of state and, although members no longer tend to the community garden, they continue to maintain the flower garden across the street. They always recommended planting after May 20.
Last year, area residents planted everything from zucchini to corn and eggplant to sweet potatoes, lettuce and tomatoes.
“The community garden allows residents greater access to nutritious food,” Simmen said. “Make the call and grab your gloves and shovels.”
Ashtabula residents interested in reserving a plot for a summer garden should call Simmen at 440-964-6971.
