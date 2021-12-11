Plant C continues to provide resources for industry

ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Plant C continues the long tradition that has nurtured area industry for decades.
The Electro Metallurgical Company, a subsidiary of Union Carbide, was constructed in 1942-43 to help fuel the war effort.
The men who built the facility did most of the work with typical tools and hard work, said Ashtabula County Port Authority Executive Director Mark Winchell.
“It is staggering to see what we accomplished with limited tools,” Winchell said.
Much of the six-story structure has been torn down, but the Port Authority runs Plant C to provide the millions of gallons of water needed to run the industries along Middle Road.
Winchell said the competition to get daily jobs was intense and so was the spirit of the men who drove industry in Ashtabula County for decades.
Winchell said different ethnic groups would often battle to get jobs at the facility. The competition for immigrants to move up the economic ladder was intense.
“I can see it and smell it,” Winchell said of the feeling the building exudes. The building goes underground and is protected by a wall from the waters of Lake Erie from which water is drawn to keep the economy rolling.
“It was used during World War II to produce materials for the war effort. Calcium carbide was used in rubber production, ferroalloys went into military equipment and other issues. The plant was shut for almost two years following World War II, but was reopened to assist in electric-generation, the making of titanium and wire as well as noble-gas plants.
The industrial complex, complete with three different divisions of the company that produced different products and services, was owned by Union Carbide until June 30, 1981. The company sold off portions over a long period of time before the Port Authority reclaimed a portion to provide water for the facilities.
