SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Plans are moving along on the construction of a new $2 million Saybrook fire station on the west side of Route 45, near Route 531.
Township trustees will open bids at their April meeting now that the Buffalo District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, gave them permission to start construction after finding a small patch of wetlands, Township Trustee Norm Jepson said Monday.
The new, 8,000-square-foot fire station will be home to Fire Station 2, and boast firefighters’ living quarters and four drive-through apparatus bays, Jepson said.
“We own 10 acres, but the fire station will be built on one-and-a half acres on the north end of the property,” Jepson said. “There will also be a retention pond deep enough for the water rescue team to use for diving.”
Saybrook Township Fire Chief John Jyurovat said a new Station No. 2 was a priority for the new, 3.5-mill levy funds, which voters overwhelmingly approved in November 2020. The levy generates about $550,000 a year, according to the county auditor’s office.
After railroad traffic increased and frequently blocked traffic, trustees decided in 2014 to staff Station No. 2 on Carpenter Road as a means to protect the northern section of the township better. However, that building doesn’t have living space or sewers, so Saybrook rents a house at 5036 Lake Road for on-duty personnel to use.
“Once the new station is built, we will sell the tiny fire station on Carpenter Road, eliminating the monthly rental payment,” Jepson said. “We will spend the money wisely and stretch it as far as we can.”
The new station also means water rescue capabilities will be moved closer to Lake Erie and can be kept inside the new station, Jyurovat said.
Voter passage of the 3.5-mill fire levy also allowed the hiring of three additional full-time firefighter/paramedics.
