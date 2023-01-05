CONNEAUT — Work to widen Madison Street between Broad and Buffalo streets is expected to go out to bid this year.
The street is currently brick, and will remain so, because the of the nature of the funding for the project, City Manager Jim Hockaday said at a work session on Tuesday night.
“Because the CDBG funds the city received are federal, they will require to replace it with brick,” he said. “So we will take that brick out, we will examine them. But the primary alternate in there is to probably install new brick. We doubt there’s enough salvageable brick in there to replace it, in kind, with the existing material.”
The project also includes replacing a water line beneath the section of Madison Street.
“It also includes ... slant parking on the north side,” Hockaday said.
That section of Madison Street is one-way.
The Conneaut Public Library, which sits just north of the section of Madison Street to be improved, is also working on a improvement project to the area.
In other business:
• As part of a discussion regarding water rescue, Hockaday expressed concerns about the federal resources that have been allocated to the Great Lakes.
The Coast Guard station in Ashtabula is staffed intermittently, and when it is not staffed, that changes who the city calls in the event of a water rescue, Hockaday said.
“We had a pretty full-throated conversation with Congressman [Dave] Joyce’s office,” Hockaday said.
He said he also expressed concerns about the age of the United States’ Great Lakes icebreaking fleet.
“If we’re going to be serious about re-establishing maritime trade in the Great Lakes ports, of which Conneaut is one of them, then the U.S. government needs to have the basic resources to maintain maritime traffic safely,” Hockaday said.
“That includes an ice-breaking fleet. That includes rescue craft. That includes the U.S. Coast Guard and the Army Corps of Engineers. We need them to fulfill those roles because it does turn into pandemonium without them.”
Part of the discussion centered around a barge that capsized in Conneaut’s harbor on Dec. 23. A tug that was attached to the barge is also missing.
Councilman Terry Moisio asked how the city could enforce some sort of consequences against the company whose barge capsized, if they choose not to take responsibility for their property.
“Who enforces that? It has to be the federal government, or some division thereof,” he said.
• Councilman Nick Perkoski asked if the city should explore options for signage to let people know about the Broad Street underpass and consider a pedestrian crossing of the railroad tracks north of Route 20 in Conneaut, since the Ohio Supreme Court struck down a state law allowing police to fine railroad companies for blocked crossings.
“Could we come up with some signage that helps people coming into the city to work around the train stop?” Perkoski said. “Today, twice I went through here into town, and I think it was the same train, but it was hours later.”
Having crossings blocked for so long is dangerous, he said.
Perkoski said pedestrians have been utilizing the Broad Street underpass, and others have been crossing between cars when the Mill Street crossing is blocked.
Hockaday said overpasses and underpasses at railroad crossings were among other topics discussed with Joyce’s office.
