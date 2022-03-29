CONNEAUT — For the last several years, Moe Tanner has lit her house blue in January to show support for police. This year, she will light her house amber in April, to show support for fire and EMS.
Tanner said she will have amber exterior lights and a banner on display beginning April 1.
“Firemen gave me a banner, and I also ordered a flag honoring EMTs,” Tanner said. “So what I’ll probably do is mount the flag on the bottom of the banner.”
Tanner said she has been lighting her house blue to show support for police for about 10 years.
‘”I think it’s time to honor the firemen too,” Tanner said. “I don’t know why I didn’t think of it before.”
Tanner said she already met with Conneaut Fire Chief Steve Lee, and he is supportive of the idea.
Tanner said she plans to speak about the event on a podcast and on television.
Earlier this year, members of the Conneaut Police Department set up the banner and lights for Blue Strong, Tanner’s annual display supporting the police. At the time, Tanner said she didn’t believe the display would be set up because her husband had died recently and she was injured in a fall.
Local EMTs are the ones who helped Tanner after she fell, she said.
“I’m going to have an amber porch light and amber welcome lights in the front windows of my house,” Tanner said.
She said she is looking for someone to help put up the banner. She said anyone who would like to help Tanner hang the banner can contact her at 440-599-8492.
