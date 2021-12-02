ASHTABULA — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Buffalo District and its contractor, Michigan- based Great Lakes Docks and Materials have completed construction of a beneficial use of dredged sediment placement area in the Ashtabula Harbor.
This phase of the project included creation of a submerged 1,500-linear-foot stone wall off the west and south parts of the Ashtabula Harbor east breakwater at a cost of $6.5 million. The wall will retain about 400,000 cubic yards of dredged material used to create a new wetland ecosystem.
Work began in late March and was completed in October.
The Ashtabula City Port Authority, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources are helping coordinate the project.
In a prepared statement, Congressman Dave Joyce, Ohio 14, said he’s encouraged by the completion of this project.
“By rebuilding ecosystems and providing a cost-effective disposal method for dredged material, this project will help further northeast Ohio’s environmental sustainability and ensure the harbor can continue to put money back into the Ashtabula community and drive our regional economy,” he said. “I applaud the USACE Buffalo District, Ashtabula City Port Authority, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and Ohio Department of Natural Resource for this partnership.”
Joyce promised to continue fighting to provide federal funding that supports not only the critical work of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, but also local efforts to protect the Great Lakes.
“Nearshore placement to re-establish habitats is one of the most promising options for beneficial use of material dredged by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,” said Lt. Col. Eli Adams, commander of USACE Buffalo District.
Eddy Eckart, a consultant for the Ashtabula City Port Authority said he’s excited about the progress the Army Corps have made.
“We look forward to their continued efforts to rebuild ecosystems while helping us with a solution for our dredged material,” he said.
The beneficial use of dredged material project at Ashtabula is being conducted under the Corps of Engineers Continuing Authority Program Section 204 and is cost-shared 65 percent federal (USACE) and 35 percent non-federal (ACPA). When the decade-long project is completed, it will create about 16.5 acres of pristine wetland habitat.
Planting of native species in the wetland will include submerged and emergent aquatic vegetation that have the ability to compete with invasive species and provide high-quality aquatic habitat for both aquatic species and migratory/resident bird species.
The next step of the project is placement of dredged material. USACE plans to issue a contract to place the first 100,000 cubic yards of sediment at the site as part of the routine operations and maintenance dredging efforts for the harbor. This work is expected to begin in the spring or early summer. The remaining sediment will be placed via future dredging contracts.
The Buffalo District delivers engineering solutions to the Great Lakes region, the Army and the nation in order to ensure national security, environmental sustainability, water resource management and emergency assistance during peace and war.
