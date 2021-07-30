Pierpont teen attends Aviation Challenge  at U.S. Space and Rocket Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A 13-year-old Pierpont Township teen recently attended Aviation Challenge Mach II at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, home of Space Camp.
Baylee Fogus, a student at Pymatuning Valley Junior High School, spent a week learning science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), while training with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving.
This program is designed for students who have an interest in military aviation and the mechanics of flight. Students learn principles of aviation and put their knowledge to the test in a variety of flight simulators.
Taking the role of fighter pilots, Baylee said she and her team ran control systems and scenario-based missions as well as trained in water and land survival. At the end of the week, Baylee and crew returned in time to graduate with honors.
Aviation Challenge opened in 1990 in Huntsville, Ala., and uses fighter pilot training techniques to engage trainees in real-world applications of STEM subjects. Students sleep in quarters designed to resemble military bays.
Almost 1 million trainees have graduated from a Space Camp program since its inception in Huntsville in 1982, including European Space Agency astronaut, Samantha Cristoforetti and NASA astronauts Dottie Metcalf-Lindenburger, Dr. Kate Rubins, Dr. Serena Auñón-Chancellor and Christina Koch, who set the record for the longest duration space flight by a female. Children and teachers from all 50 states and almost 150 international locations have attended a Space Camp program.
The Rocket Center is a Smithsonian Affiliate and NASA Marshall Space Flight Center’s Official Visitor Center.
For more information, go to www.spacecamp.com/aviation.
