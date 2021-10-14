PIERPONT TOWNSHIP — A 51-year-old Pierpont man is in custody after allegedly firing several shots at neighboring homes, according to a press release from the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday morning. Deputies responded to the 5500 block of Route 167 in Pierpont Township, and while they were taking a report on the incident, additional shots were fired, according to the release.
The suspect refused to leave his home or communicate with deputies, according to the release.
The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office Entry Team and Lake Ashtabula Geauga Regional SWAT Team were activated and neighboring homes were evacuated.
Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi said officers had information that the man was in the house alone. No one was injured or hurt, he said.
The suspect remained in his home for around five hours before surrendering to police, according to the release. He was transported to the Ashtabula County Jail and booked on improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.
The Jefferson Police Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Pierpont Township Fire Department assisted, according to the release.
Niemi commended his deputies.
"The guys did a good job containing the area and evacuating neighbors to ensure their safety, so no stray bullets hit any innocent bystanders," Niemi said. "I commend my guys for thinking outside the box and thinking quick on their feet, for that forethought to keep everybody's safety in mind."
