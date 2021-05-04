PIERPONT TOWNSHIP — A Friday afternoon fatal car crash is still under investigation after a Cleveland man was killed in a two-vehicle collision, according tot he Ohio State Highway Patrol.
A press release from the OHP indicates Robert Ross, 90, of Cleveland, was killed when his vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign while westbound on North Richmond Road (Route 6) and was struck by a driver northbound on Route 7.
Daniel Zanig, 59, of Pierpont Township was the driver of the northbound vehicle and sustained minor injuries in the crash, the release states. He was wearing his seat belt.
OHP reports indicate both vehicles went off the road, rolled over and landed back on the wheels.
Ashtabula County Coroner’s Investigator Thomas Despenses said Ross was declared dead at the scene and the cause was blunt trauma wounds. He said an autopsy would not be performed, but toxicology results would be available in about eight weeks.
Zanig has been charged with OVI related to the crash, according to Eastern County Court records. Any further charges would be reviewed upon the completion of the investigation, according to the OHP.
