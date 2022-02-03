JEFFERSON — Pierpont Township trustees met with the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday afternoon to discuss how funds allocated to the township for water and sewer improvements will be spent.
The township received a $1.5 million allocation in a state budget for water and sewer improvements. Previously, trustees sought to construct a sewer system in Pierpont. In November, two new trustees were elected, both of whom oppose the sewer project.
Trustee Brian Brent said he has been speaking to the Ohio Budget and Management Agency that is responsible for controlling the money.
“I got a call yesterday from [a person] who is on the commission, that stated that they had decided that the money should stay in Pierpont, ... and it has to be used for what the original gift was, for the improvement of sewer and water conditions in the township,” Brent said.
Brent said his proposal was to use the funds to help people who need to repair or replace aging septic systems, through a partnership with the Ashtabula County Health Department.
Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole said her office will have to sign off on however the money is used.
“I would humbly suggest that this matter be submitted to us, as far as once you guys decide what you want to do and how you want to use the money,” O’Toole said. “Then we could work with you to come up with the legal compliance issues that would be necessary to go forward.”
Administrator Janet Discher said the county runs a similar program through its Community Services and Planning department.
The township received a letter from the EPA earlier this year stating that a public health nuisance was not documented in the township by the agency. For a public health nuisance to exist, odor, color or other visual manifestation of raw or poorly treated sewage must be documented, along with more than 20 percent of samples taken exceeding 1,030 E. coli counts per 100 milliliters, according to the letter.
Two of seven sites tested by the EPA exceeded 1,030 E. coli counts per 100 milliliters, but no odor, color or other manifestation of raw or poorly treated sewage was found, according to the letter.
Commissioner Kathryn Whittington said the Pierpont Township trustees may have to take action if they do not wish to take further action regarding sewers for the township.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski asked the trustees to send something in writing to the commissioners regarding sewers in the township, and that the trustees work with their legal counsel to create a system to use the funds from the state.
“Unfortunately, we cannot play a role in that, in that that’s not our funds,” Kozlowski said. “We don’t have any control over those funds.”
When reached via phone on Wednesday, Brent said the trustees voted to rescind all previous sewer resolutions at a meeting on Tuesday night. Brent said the sewer project is a dead issue. The township will have to work with the county health department, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.