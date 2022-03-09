ASHTABULA — The Walnut Beach concession stand will have an Italian flare this summer.
John Piero, the former owner of Piero’s Pasta House in Geneva-on-the-Lake, has signed a three-year contract to run the concession stand, City Manager Jim Timonere said at Monday night’s City Council meeting.
“We are really excited to have them,” he said. “Only two people bid on the contract and [Piero] was by far the most experienced.”
The concession stand will open May 30, he said.
Hours of operation and the menu will be announced closer to opening day.
The park boasts a playground, boardwalk and a nautical theme boat, where people can take selfies.
There are restrooms on site, but they are only open when the concession stand is open to help prevent vandalism, Timonere has said.
Ward 5 Council person, Jane Haines, said Walnut Beach is the city’s gem, a little slice of paradise in Ashtabula.
The Parks and Recreation Board works to improve city parks and Walnut Beach.
In the May 2021 primary, Ashtabula city voters approved the renewal of a 1.5-mill, five-year parks and recreation levy. The levy raises $288,000 annually to maintain the city’s 11 parks.
The levy was first passed in 2016. Funds from the levy have been used for capital improvements at Walnut Beach, including a new parking lot, a new roof on the concession stand and a 75-foot boardwalk extension.
The park is traditionally open Memorial Day through Labor Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.