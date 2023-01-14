JEFFERSON — Board of Elections officials want voters to be aware of recently enacted legislation changing the voter ID requirements for upcoming elections.
Gov. Mike DeWine signed H.B. 458 on Jan. 6. The bill reduces the number of acceptable forms of voter identification. Previously, a photo ID, military ID, utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document was an acceptable form of voter identification.
Under H.B. 458, the only acceptable forms of identification are unexpired Ohio drivers licenses, state ID cards, interim identification forms, U.S. passports or passport cards, or military IDs, according to a summary of the bill by the Ohio Legislative Service Commission.
“Basically, at this point, anything that you provide official proof of residency, who you are, to vote, has to have a photo on it,” Ashtabula County Board of Elections Deputy Director Charlie Frye said. “So it’d be a state-issued identification, or a government issued identification, I guess, if you’re military.”
The bill also eliminates early voting on the Monday before Election Day and August special elections, unless a political subdivision or school district is in a state of fiscal emergency. The law also moves up the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot from noon on the third day before election day to the close of business on the seventh day before election day.
Frye said historically 25-27 percent of voters vote early, with 60 percent voting by mail and 40 percent voting in the BoE’s Jefferson office.
“Ohioans are clearly supportive of strict photo ID for voting and we have found a common-sense way to make it happen that ensures voters are not disenfranchised,” Secretary of State Frank LaRose said in a press release after the bill was signed. “No piece of legislation is a silver-bullet solution, but we are once again showing Ohioans that we take their concerns seriously and are dedicated to continuously improving our elections.”
A lawsuit has been filed against LaRose to try to stop the implementation of parts of the bill, Frye said.
The lawsuit, filed by The Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless, the Ohio Federation of Teachers, Ohio Alliance for Retired Americans and the Union Veterans Council, asked the court to declare three changes from the bill unconstitutional: the photo ID change, a reduction in the amount of time voters who used mail-in or provisional ballots can correct issues with their ballots, and the change in the deadline for requesting absentee ballots.
The civil complaint, filed in federal court, calls the three changes “an all-sides attack on the voting process, making it substantially harder to vote in person and by mail.”
Frye said the lawsuit could alter the law, but encouraged voters to be prepared to have a photo ID to vote in May.
“Rather be safe than sorry on that,” he said.
