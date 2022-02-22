ASHTABULA — PHA Lab Services, a new diagnostic lab, will provide free COVID testing at the Ashtabula Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 28.
PHA Lab Service to provide free COVID testing Feb. 28
Shelley Terry
