ASHTABULA — Like numerous projects across the country, construction of Petmin USA’s Ashtabula manufacturing facility has been in a temporary holding pattern.
Ashtabula City Manager Jim Timonere said the project slated for the Kinder Morgan Pinney Dock facility is ongoing.
“Project is still a go,” he said.
Petmin’s president and chief executive officer, Bradley Doig, said the project is still expected to proceed with its development and construction.
“Although construction activities were halted as result of the impact of the global pandemic, Petmin has continued to invest in various professional staff, offices, and rental space, in anticipation of construction recommencement,” Doig said. “Although the impact of COVID-19 on the global environment appears to be subsiding, Petmin is still in the process of addressing its supply chain issues and finalizing its planning on the way forward.”
Interest in the supply of U.S. manufactured pig iron has increased dramatically as result of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, making Petmin anxious to resume construction activities on site, Doig said.
“Petmin is also in the process of finalizing its financing structures for the project,” he said. “Petmin has invested over $60 million to date and remains committed to the Ashtabula facility.”
Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said Petmin will be a game changer for Ashtabula County.
“I’m excited to see the continued focus on moving this project along,” he said.
County Commissioner Kathryn Whittington said, “The project will help enhance the county’s footing from an economic development perspective and lead to many opportunities.”
Construction activities to date include: a new road, excavation, grading, demolition, rail removal and implementation of a stormwater pollution prevention plan.
“We are hopeful this important project can make more progress soon and be a catalyst for additional growth and development in the county,” County Commissioner J.P. Ducro IV said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.