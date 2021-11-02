Petmin plans to restart work on $474 million manufacturing facility 

ASHTABULA — Like numerous projects across the country, construction of Petmin USA’s Ashtabula manufacturing facility has been in a temporary holding pattern.
During a recent meeting with Petmin representatives, Ashtabula City Manager Jim Timonere was told that the project slated for the Kinder Morgan Pinney Dock facility is ongoing.
“Their top executives are from South Africa and are experiencing continued travel and expense issues relating to the COVID pandemic,” he said.
Petmin’s president and chief executive officer, Bradley Doig, said they are anxious for a return to normal life.
“We believe that Ohio is really stepping up to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and is turning the corner,” Doig said. “We anticipate, as more people here and globally are vaccinated, there will be immediate relief in the constrained supply chains, labor force and general commercial activities, coupled with the lifting of international travel restrictions which has been significant impediment to our progress.”
In a prepared statement, Doig reassured stakeholders, colleagues and Ashtabula County residents that Petmin remains committed to the success of the project.
Petmin has already invested more than $60 million in this project, Timonere said.
City Council President John Roskovics said he’s hopeful the Petmin project soon becomes a reality.
“There have been changes in the world’s economy because of COVID,” he said. “As more of the world gets vaccinated, which will open travel, and as the shortages of supplies sees a correction, this will lead to actual construction.”
Construction activities to date include: a new road, excavation, grading, demolition, rail removal and implementation of a storm water pollution prevention plan.
