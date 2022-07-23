ASHTABULA — Petmin’s plans to build a pig iron plant at the Kinder Morgan Pinney Dock site continue to inch forward, according to Petmin’s president and chief executive officer, Bradley Doig.
“Although construction activities were halted as result of the impact of the global pandemic, Petmin has continued to invest in various professional staff, offices, and rental space, in anticipation of construction recommencement,” Doig said. “Although the impact of COVID-19 on the global environment appears to be subsiding, Petmin is still in the process of addressing its supply chain issues and finalizing its planning on the way forward.”
Interest in the supply of U.S. manufactured pig iron has increased dramatically as result of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, making Petmin anxious to resume construction activities on site, Doig said.
“Petmin is also in the process of finalizing its financing structures for the project,” he said. “Petmin has invested over $60 million to date and remains committed to the Ashtabula facility.”
Construction activities to date include: a new road, excavation, grading, demolition, rail removal and implementation of a stormwater pollution prevention plan.
City Manager Jim Timonere said he calls Petmin every month and sometimes every two weeks to keep abreast of the project.
“I know a lot of people got freaked out when they saw the equipment leave the property,” Timonere recently told City Council. “Petmin has been paying rent to people for two years and when the pandemic hit they were kind of isolated in South Africa [at the company’s headquarters].”
Several Petmin employees have returned to Ashtabula, he said.
“All the contracts with the utility companies and everything are still all in place,” he said.
There’s a lot of activity going on behind the scenes, he said.
Like many area residents, Ashtabula County Commissioner Kathryn Whittington is anxious for the project to begin.
“The project will help enhance the county’s footing from an economic development perspective and lead to many opportunities,” she said.
