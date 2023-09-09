CONNEAUT — This year's Perch and Pilsner Festival was in progress on Saturday afternoon, providing visitors with quality food and drink for the weekend.
Jeff Raisian, one of the festival's organizers, said the event did well on Friday, and the weather had held off on Saturday.
Fish sales on Friday went well, and Raisian said he expected to sell out of fish on Sunday.
"We bought about the same amount as last year, a little bit more, just hoping our festival grows each year, but the fish, it's great," he said.
"The beer stein holding competition was fantastic," he said. "We weren't sure how it would be, but people loved it, so we're only going to grow that next year as well."
The competition was organized by Sparky's, he said.
The cornhole competition on Saturday afternoon also went well.
Raisian said the competition reached the maximum number of teams for the event.
"I think next year they're going to expand, but they just wanted to see kind of how it went the first year," he said.
This was the first year for both events.
Fireworks were scheduled for Saturday night, and a classic car show is planned for Sunday morning.
"[The car show is] weather-dependent, I don't think guys want to bring their cars out in the rain," Raisian said. "We got trophies made up, dash plaques for all the entrants, we got t-shirts for them. It's the first year we're doing it, so we're going to see how it goes."
Raisian thanked all of the sponsors that made the event possible.
"Without sponsorships, we wouldn't be able to do this at all," he said.
All of the sponsors are listed on the event's website, www.perchandpilsner.com
"Our community always comes together, they always respond well, and we're always able to get funds for the event," Raisian said.
He said one future goal is to be able to give out scholarships.
"The Conneaut Marching Band is doing parking today, we're going to be making a big donation to them for helping us do that," Raisian said. "That's what we want this festival to be about, to give back to the community in any way that we can."
