CONNEAUT — The Perch and Pilsner Festival is in the books for this year. Doug Fender, one of the organizers of the event, said the festival went amazingly. “We sold 1,500 pounds of perch,” Fender said. “It was non-stop lines from 3 o’clock to 8 o’clock.” Fender was grateful for the response to the festival, which returned this year after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19 pandemic. “We just appreciate the community support and the great showing that we had there,” he said. “We’re going to have a close-out meeting some time this week, then we’ll start planning for next year,” Fender said. The event, which took place at Conneaut Township Park, is hosted by the Conneaut Area Chamber of Commerce. In addition to perch, a variety of beers were available at the event, along with a kids area and a fireworks display on Saturday night. This year marks the third iteration of the Perch and Pilsner Festival. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Wendy DuBey said in previous years, the Chamber contracted with a vendor to sell perch at the event, so she couldn’t say how this weekend’s sales related to other years. She praised volunteers at the event. “These people, they came and worked their tails off just to bring something good to the area,” DuBey said. “It’s just refreshing to see good people like that, that came out and just dedicated their time and effort.”
