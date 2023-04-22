GENEVA — The Ohio NAACP will be investigating the Geneva Area City Schools, Ashtabula NAACP President Liz Penna said at a meeting on Wednesday night.
Penna read a letter to the board during the public comment of the meeting.
In the letter, Penna said students from Geneva Middle School reported being called names, racial profiling, comments about their hair texture and skin color.
“These are comments that create an intimidating and hostile educational environment for these children,” Penna said.
She cited the district’s polices, which state that the district will investigate all allegations of harassment, and take action to stop it.
“This communication will serve as notice that the state of Ohio National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will coordinate an open and public investigation of this matter, and will consult with the national office, to ensure that students’ civil rights will be protected, and to address issues related to the state Board of Education’s protection under the Whole Child Act,” Penna said.
Her announcement was met with sustained applause from the audience.
Penna was not the only person to speak at the meeting.
Before reading the letter, Penna praised the audience at the meeting.
“I have never seen such a group of passionate parents in my life,” she said. “I see nothing but strength here.”
Nancy Barbo, a teacher at GHS, said she believes district employees were ready to work with Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn when she started with the district in 2021.
“However, the heavy-handedness with which change and progress have been attempted has only brought us stress, chaos and negativity throughout our school district and community,” she said.
Barbo raised two issues.
In the first, she discussed a teacher who has been suspended with pay for months while an investigation is pending.
The second issue raised by Barbo is the planned new board office. She urged the board to take a step back on the project.
“Millions of dollars are going to be spent, yet the educational and extracurricular opportunities for our students will go completely unchanged,” she said. “How can you justify this kind of spending for a single office space for 12 individuals?”
Teacher and varsity head football coach Don Shymske also spoke at the meeting.
“There are many things I feel need to be said, however, I will attempt to be concise in my statements in order to make sure the key points are made,” he said.
The priorities of the district have been off-target, he said.
“The first item I’d like to talk about is SPIRE,” Shymske said. “I’d like to thank the board for not agreeing to the 25-year extension with SPIRE. I feel the priorities of the district’s athletes and the priorities of SPIRE are on vastly divergent paths, and that something should be done to address the situation.
“While the board has chosen to prioritize a large financial endeavor like the new board office, where does it stand on a new athletic facility for our student-athletes?” he asked.
There are issues with the agreement with SPIRE, he said.
“For example, I submitted my SPIRE usage dates for the 2023 season to SPIRE in the first week of January,” Shymske said. “I was informed today that there were three conflicts out of eight weeks. Three out of eight weeks, we will not be able to use their facility this summer. Our football team couldn’t be there at all. Why aren’t our teams prioritized by SPIRE? Two of the three weeks that we now cannot use the SPIRE facilities are our first weeks of practice.
“How am I supposed to cope with these issues and carry out a successful program? Don’t our kids deserve better, especially for all the concessions the district has made for SPIRE?” he asked.
Shymske also raised the issue of the teacher that has been on leave for months.
“If you truly had the best interests of the district in mind, you’d clear your schedule and move the investigation expeditiously,” he said.
He asked board members to be open to communications with area residents.
“It’s time we stopped assigning blame, we stopped trying to win an argument, and we seek solutions to the problems that plague our district,” Shymske said.
Representatives from SPIRE could not be reached for comment.
In other business:
• The board voted to continue using a house on South Eagle Street, which used to be the district’s board office, for some district staff.
Currently the treasurer’s office and a pair of other district employees operate out of the house.
District Treasurer Kevin Lillie said the district’s lease expired on April 10, and a new agreement presented by the property owner to the district would have the district pay $7,500 per quarter.
The district had previously been paying $4,059.12 per quarter, Lillie said.
The board voted to continue using the building at the new rate until the planned new board office is finished.
• The board voted to hire Kent Polen as the Geneva Middle School Principal, with a three-year contract.
Polen will replace Mark Mollohan, who plans to leave the post at the end of the school year to become the principal at Pymatuning Valley High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.