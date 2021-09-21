Pumpkins, scarecrows, apple cider and colorful leaves — what’s not to like about fall?
If you’re planning to take advantage of the sights of autumn, schedule your outing for mid- to late-October, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).
ODNR foresters predict the peak time to catch autumn colors is the week of Oct. 18, according to the ODNR website.
“Autumn in Ashtabula County is absolutely beautiful to see,” said County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski. “The colors of the fall season complement the many beautiful aspects of our county with the covered bridges, lakes, wineries and so much more.”
It’s September’s shorter days and longer nights that’s the biggest trigger of color change, according to ODNR.
As of Monday, September temperatures in northern Ohio are ranging about normal, although late September and early October are predicted to be warmer than average, according to Nick Greenawalt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cleveland.
Precipitation, meanwhile, is also about average for the year, although so far, rainfall in September is below normal.
As in years past, ODNR color trackers will monitor fall color throughout the state, with color watchers at two dozen state parks, preserves and forests updating an interactive map every week, starting this Thursday (see fallcolor.ohiodnr.gov).
County Commissioner J.P. Ducro IV said area residents are fortunate to experience all four seasons.
“Fall is definitely the most beautiful with our gorgeous fall foliage,” he said. “It’s great to incorporate it into a tour of our wineries or covered bridges.”
Some of the best places to see fall colors in northeast Ohio include:
• A tour of Ashtabula County’s covered bridges or local wineries;
• Ashtabula County Covered Bridge Festival, Oct. 9-10 in Jefferson;
• Rocky River Reservation in North Olmsted;
• The Holden Arboretum in Kirtland;
• Virginia Kendall Ledges in Peninsula;
• South Chagrin Reservation in Bentleyville, and
• Wade Park in Cleveland’s University Circle.
For a full season of fall activities in Ohio, check out the TourismOhio’s “100 Things to do in Ohio this Fall,” at ohio.org.
