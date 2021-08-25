CONNEAUT — Work is expected to switch sides on Route 20 by the end of the month, City Manager Jim Hockaday said at a City Council meeting on Monday.
The contractor was working on slip-forming the curb on the north side of the road on Monday, and once that is finished, asphalt will be laid down, then work will shift to the south side of the road, Hockaday said.
“Hopefully they’re going to make that flip here by the end of the month,” Hockaday said.
Traffic will still be eastbound only, he said.
Council person Terry Moisio asked if the project will be able to finish on schedule at the end of October.
Hockaday said it is on schedule.
The section of Route 20 between Parrish Road and the Conneaut Plaza will have a temporary top layer of asphalt this year and will get the final surface next year when Route 20 is resurfaced from the North Kingsville line to the viaduct bridge, Hockaday said.
On Lake Road, ODOT contractors are finishing the majority o work on the culvert and foot path over Kelsey’s Run before D-Day Conneaut, which took place last week, Hockaday said. He said he appreciated the contractor getting the work finished before the annual event.
The work reduced traffic on Lake Road to one lane.
There is still some work that needs to be done on that project, including grass seeding, that was scheduled to be completed after D-Day Conneaut, Hockaday said.
Council President Jon Arcaro asked Hockaday if the path next to the culvert will have a railing or some kind of fencing.
Hockaday said he would look at the plans for the project.
Grouting of sandstone blocks on the south side of the Center Road bridge was done last week, Hockaday said. The replacement of the bridge’s deck will take place next year, he said.
“I just wanted to let you know if you do see contractors down there, they’re working underneath the bridge, not above the bridge or on the deck,” Hockaday told council.
In other business
• Council approved closing streets for the Conneaut High School homecoming parade on Sept. 24. The parade will leave the high school and travel south on Chestnut Street, then take Route 20 west to SPARC, according to the resolution.
Hockaday said there are currently no health orders that would interfere with the parade, but that could change in the next month.
• The city’s proposed trash pickup ordinance had its second reading at Monday’s meeting. The ordinance would require trash haulers to restrict residential trash pickup to certain days of the week, based on location within the city.
The ordinance will likely be voted on at council’s next meeting. If it passes, it would go into effect 30 days later.
