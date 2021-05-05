CONNEAUT — City Manager Jim Hockaday hopes to do paving work on four sections of road this year, in addition to the large paving projects that are scheduled to start soon.
At a work session on Monday night, Hockaday suggested an expedited program that would include work on a section of Lake Road where the pavement is sagging, add a second, different layer of seal to Dorman Road, repair Gateway Avenue between the New Leaf driveway and Route 7 and repair the shoulder of Route 7 in front of Truck World.
The city has approximately $300,000 available for this year’s road program, Hockaday said.
A gully along Lake Road partially failed last year, and the city repaired the damage, but a section of asphalt has sagged slightly and needs to be repaired, Hockaday said.
Recently, the city applied asphalt grindings to Dorman Road and chip-sealed it. Hockaday said he would like to add a chip fog seal to the road.
The section of Gateway Avenue is significantly more expensive than it usually would be to repave because of a sensor that is installed in the road.
The final project Hockaday suggested was the shoulder of Route 7 in front of Truck World, and a few sections south of the creek.
“It’s heavy patching, but it will prevent future, more significant road failure,” Hockaday said.
Council members suggested focusing more on city streets and less on state routes.
Maintenance on the state routes in the city is a significant financial burden, Hockaday said.
“If you take the city of Ashtabula, the city of Geneva and the city of Painesville and you add them together, you don’t get Conneaut’s state routes,” Hockaday said.
Hockaday said if council is not interested in the work he suggested, there are no shortage of local roads that could be paved, and he can provide last year’s list.
“I feel like we need to strike some kind of balance with doing some of our streets in town,” Councilperson Tammy Ledford said.
If the city could use funds from the recent COVID-19 relief funds for paving, the city could do more on city streets, Hockaday said.
Hockaday said the city would need a significantly larger paving budget in order to keep up with the need.
“The city of Conneaut should probably have a paving program in the order of $1.5 to $2 million per year, in order for it to be consequential and effective,” Hockaday said. The city has approximately $480,000 per year to spend on paving. Of that, $80,000 is spent on gravel roads and $400,000 is spent on paving, he said in a text on Tuesday.
The city has been prioritizing roads around community assets, and roads that are heavily traveled, Hockaday said.
“Until there’s an attempt to bring the road levy up into the neighborhood of what would be acceptable for a community of this size, with the paved assets and unpaved assets that’s required to maintain, to an extent, it’s a grab bag,” Hockaday said. “I’m not trying to be flippant about it, but it also speaks to a reality.”
The city does a good job of securing grants, Hockaday said.
The resurfacing of Conneaut Fire Department’s Station Three would also be included with the paving program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.