CONNEAUT — Work has started on the city’s 2023 paving program.
City Manager Jim Hockaday said the contractor performing the work started milling roads on Monday.
“I expect milling to be the balance of this week, then we’ll start paving after that,” he said. “They’re going to be moving relatively quickly on that.”
Hockaday said he hopes the work will be finished by the end of September.
Once the city’s paving project is finished, the contractor will resurface Broad Street, north of Lake Road, which was damaged by truck traffic
Work on Madison Street is also ongoing, he said.
“They’re working on sub-base grading, compaction,” Hockaday said. “They’re going to pour the concrete kind of cradle for the roadway … as well as some of the sidewalk portions on the north side of that road. That’ll be happening here in the next week or two, they’ll start pouring concrete over there on Madison Street, then the brick overlayment will come in over that.”
In other business:
• Council member Tammy Ledford briefed council regarding a utilities committee meeting that took place last week.
The city currently has 300 non-functioning water meters, she said.
“This is definitely something that we need to tackle,” Ledford said. “Now, the costs have gone up … 50 to 75 percent, at least, if not more than that, per meter.”
The city has received about 150 replacement meters this year, she said.
“We’re in a backlog right now because, during COVID, there was nothing being done, and then there was all the supply chain issues,” Ledford said.
More meters are beginning to come in, but purchasing enough to catch up with the backlog will need to be discussed at the city’s budget work sessions.
“It would be about $90,000 for all 300 meters,” Ledford said.
In response to a question from council member Oakey Emery, Hockaday said all of the city’s water meters were upgraded in 2009 or 2010.
It takes time to get the meters installed after the city receives them, Hockaday said.
“The thing that also burns is they used to be closer to $190 to $200 a meter, and now they’re $290,” he said. “It multiplies.”
• Three ordinances were approved to change parts of the city’s codified ordinances. The ordinances removed references to parks that no longer exist or are no longer under the city’s purview, removes a reference to Lakeview Trailerpark and Campgrounds, and created a more streamlined definition of a junk vehicle.
• Council approved ordinances to assess unpaid water, sewer and streetlighting bills to property taxes.
