ASHTABULA — With the coming of spring begins the opportunity to launch paving and milling projects.
At Monday night’s Ashtabula City Council meeting, City Manager Jim Timonere announced this year’s list of street paving projects, which includes the entire length of Union Avenue, the entire length of West 13th Street and East 23rd Street between Harbor and Columbus avenues.
City Council granted Timonere’s request for an ordinance authorizing him to enter into a $696,779 contract with Koski Construction to do the work.
City Council approved an agreement at the April 4 meeting with the Ohio Department of Transportation to repair Route 20 from Woodman Avenue to just east of Cornell Avenue, starting this summer. The project also includes Route 84, also known as State Road, from East 46th Street to the Norfolk and Southern railroad crossing.
“The entire western section of Route 20 will be paved,” Timonere said. “The project also includes some minor bridge work to the Spring Street Bridge.”
Timonere reminded council members the city is responsible for 20 percent of the cost of paving state roads.
The city’s portion for this project is estimated to be about $220,000, but he won’t know actual cost until July, he said.
Timonere warned the cost could go up as much as 25 percent, given the rate of inflation.
Voters passed a 4-mill, five-year paving levy in November 2019. The levy generates about $750,000 annually and cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $140 per year. The levy money is used exclusively for street paving.
In other business
• Council approved an ordinance authorizing a $12,500 contract with American Fireworks to provide fireworks for the 2022 Wine and Walleye Festival July 22-24 in the Ashtabula Harbor.
• Council approved an ordinance authorizing the city manager to enter into a $50,950 contract with Columbiana Chrysler Jeep Dodge to buy a Dodge Ram 3500 Crew Cab for the Public Works and Parks and Recreation departments.
• Council approved the hiring of Julie Vencill as executive secretary in the City Solicitor’s Office, giving her three weeks paid vacation leave. Vencill gave up vacation time from her previous job to take the job with the city, according to City Solicitor Cecelia Cooper.
• The city is looking for temporary part-time help this summer. Applicants must have a valid driver’s license, Timonere said.
• The manager reminded residents leaf bag pickup is underway. This week, crews are picking up bags in the harbor.
• Ward 4 Council person Jodi Mills reported for the economic development committee, noting the Carlisle project is expected to start soon.
The construction permit is for 4509-4519 Main Ave., 223 Progress Place and 4441 Main Ave., according to the plans, prepared by LDA Architects of Cleveland.
This $20.4 million project in downtown Ashtabula encompasses four buildings: three that were part of the Carlisle-Allen Co. department store and one that was the Masonic Temple. Most of the space has been vacant for more than 20 years. Redevelopment plans call for the complex to be redeveloped into more than 100 affordable senior apartments, as well as a fitness center, community room and storage space for tenants.
According to the plans, contractors will reuse the historical masonry and storefronts of the Carlisle building. Existing stairwells will be retained, cleaned and repainted. The terrazzo floors and wood floors will be repaired and retained, according to the plans. JCI Contractors will serve as the construction manager and general contractor for the project.
The $2 million in tax credits will assist the developers in rehabilitating the buildings. Many of the buildings in downtown Ashtabula are vacant today and generate little economic activity. Once rehabilitated, the Carlisle-Allen Co. project will drive further investment and interest in adjacent property.
