Last month, Winter Storm Elliott showed area residents what a strong winter storm can do and the impact it makes on roadways.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHP) reminds drivers to follow safe driving tips and winterize their vehicles in preparation for inclement weather.
In Ohio, ever-changing weather patterns can catch drivers off guard. Drivers can reduce the risks of being involved in a crash by ensuring vehicles are ready for the season, adopting winter driving techniques and following general roadway safety.
Last winter, there were 13,000 crashes on snow, ice or slush-covered roads in Ohio. These crashes resulted in 17 fatalities, which killed 17 people, according to OHP statistics.
Unsafe speed by the at-fault driver was the reported cause of 21 percent of the crashes on snow-, ice- or slush-covered roads, according to OHP statistics.
“As we saw last month, winter weather can impact your travel plans, routes and timing,” said Gov. Mike DeWine in a prepared statement. “Watch the weather, leave earlier or later, plan ahead and help mitigate hazards.”
Before traveling in winter weather, OHP troopers remind motorists to clear the snow and ice from windows, headlights, and taillights. Also, allow defrosters time to work so drivers can see. Once on the road, go slow and increase following distances; bridges, ramps, and overpasses will freeze first.
Ohio law requires headlights to be on at any time when the windshield wipers of the vehicle are in use. If a vehicle becomes stuck in snow, clear the tailpipe free of all snow and debris to decrease the chance of carbon monoxide poisoning.
“Drivers should increase their following distances, have patience and be aware in winter weather,” said OHP Lt. Tina Jackson, Ashtabula Post commander. “It takes drivers longer to stop and turn. If you’re stranded, remain calm.”
If a vehicle breaks down or drivers are involved in a crash, turn on hazard lights, move the vehicle as far off the roadway as possible, remain in the vehicle, and call #677.
The patrol reminds drivers to stock their vehicles with a winter car kit that includes an ice scraper, shovel, jumper cables, flashlight, warning devices, blankets, cell phone charger, first aid kit, tow rope, water, and food for longer trips. It is also important to ensure tires have plenty of tread, check batteries, and keep windshield washer reservoirs full.
Those who must travel in winter weather, should visit http://www.ohgo.com/ for real-time traffic conditions from the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The Patrol’s winter driving traffic safety bulletin can be found at: https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/static/links/Winter_Driving_Bulletin_2023.pdf.
