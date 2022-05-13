ASHTABULA — Ashtabula County Medical Center’s use of a national database of cardiac implant devices has earned it a place in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 rankings of best hospitals for cardiac care.
ACMC is one of only about 20 smaller hospitals in Ohio to be included in the rankings.
“ACMC is part of the EP (electrophysiology) Device Implant Registry," said Cleveland Clinic cardiologist, Dr. Perry Fleisher. "The registry uses nationally collected, real-time data on patient care specifically related to heart conditions and the use of pacemakers and defibrillators in treating those conditions."
Fleisher and Cleveland Clinic cardiologist Ali Al-Assaad see patients full-time at ACMC’s Center for Heart Care, along with ACMC cardiology nurse practitioner, Ben Meola.
As a participant in the registry, ACMC not only benefits from access to the latest evidence-based best practices, but also contributes to an ever-growing knowledge base used to advance treatments for heart patients.
“This data is analyzed and used to compile guidelines and procedures which help us provide evidence-based treatment options for our patients," Fleisher said. "But it is more than a reference guide. Our outcomes are open to comparison with the best centers of excellence."
ACMC voluntarily participates in the EP Device Implant Registry and several other national registries, said Michael Habowski, ACMC president and CEO.
“Participating in the national registries reflects our commitment to high-quality care," he said. "I am proud that ACMC’s contributions to the EP Device Implant Registry advances medical knowledge. Our patient treatment outcomes are on display alongside those across the nation for comparison. It shows that our highly trained cardiologists and support caregivers have an impact on heart care nationally, while focusing on the care and treatment they deliver right here in Ashtabula County.”
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States, and in Ashtabula County, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). One person dies every 36 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease.
Getting the right care at the right time is crucial for patients with potentially life-threatening heart problems. ACMC offers a variety of cardiac services to diagnose and treat heart health problems, including cardiac defibrillator implantation, congenital heart defect intervention, diagnostic cardiac catheterization, electrophysiology studies, pacemaker implantation, and more.
ACMC was among the first hospitals of its size to offer a new vitamin capsule-sized pacemaker for patients suffering from chronic heart problems.
The hospital’s cardiologists continue to use traditional pacemakers when appropriate, as well as implantable diagnostic equipment that measures heart health.
The American College of Cardiology also recognizes ACMC as a HeartCare Center — a facility that demonstrates its commitment to a comprehensive, high-quality culture in caring for cardiovascular patients.
For more information about ACMC’s Center for Heart Care, go to www.acmchealth.org. To schedule a cardiology appointment or diagnostic exam, call 440-997-6590.
