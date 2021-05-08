Park preparation begins as soon as the snow melts and workers can start the process to secure docks, dredge harbors, mow lawns and get beaches ready for the summer crowds.
Pymatuning State Park employees spend a lot of time preparing cabins in late winter and early spring for visitors that arrive as early as May and continue throughout the year.
Geneva State Park Marina workers spend time getting the docks ready, while the Harbor is dredged to insure boaters can make it through.
Lake Shore Park workers spend time preparing docks and readying the beaches for swimmers while Conneaut Township Park employees clear debris from the beach and move picnic tables into place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.