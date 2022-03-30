ROCK CREEK — Parents ask for Jefferson school officials to do more to slow down speeding school buses, while school officials say they’ve done all they can do.
Matthew and Danielle Carr say they have provided countless screenshots showing buses speeding through their Rock Creek neighborhood.
“We have seen countless speeding buses, including a handicapped bus, speeding and slamming on the brakes,” Matthew Carr said. “The speed limit throughout Rock Creek Village it is 20-25 mph, and these buses are exceeding speeds of 35-55 mph in certain areas of the village on residential roads.”
Jefferson Superintendent John Montanaro said he’s had several phone conversations with the Carrs and addressed their complaints with the bus drivers. He also had a Ohio State Highway Patrolman speak to the bus drivers at a staff meeting.
“In the past, the State Highway Patrol has been on the bus route checking the speed of the bus and I got a call from [Matthew Carr], saying the bus was speeding,” he said. “Our drivers are safe and none have received any speeding citations while driving our buses.”
Matthew Carr said just because a bus driver has not received a citation does not mean he or she isn’t speeding.
“I will not allow myself to be brushed off just because the buses haven’t received a citation,” he said. “Ethical practices are doing what is right even when nobody is watching, not just when you are being monitored.”
Danielle Carr said the speeding problem happens every year, but this year has been exceptionally bad.
“It’s unfortunate that there is not a Rock Creek Police Department to enforce the speed limit,” she said. “The closest police department in our area is Roaming Shores and they will not patrol our area.”
Rock Creek Mayor Shawn Burns said he brought up the speeding issue at a village council meeting after the Carrs contacted him.
He also called OHP and troopers responded, he said.
According to the letter sent to Burns from OHP, two troopers worked the area and one of them went to the school and spoke with the transportation director.
“We have not observed any speeding buses,” the letter from OHP said.
Montanaro stood behind his bus drivers.
“My drivers have gone above and beyond their duty,” he said. “If I had a bunch of complaints, it would be different, but I have gotten only one.”
