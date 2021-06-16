CONNEAUT — The city will have Independence Day celebrations this year, but in a somewhat different form than in previous years.
The Conneaut Moose Lodge is raising funds to host a fireworks display in the Conneaut Harbor on July 3.
Lodge administrator Ed Laughlin said the idea to have fireworks was brought up by Rueben Schwartz, who asked if the lodge would sponsor the event.
Schwartz spoke at Monday night’s meeting. He said he hopes the display will be the largest in the city’s history.
Music, a classic car show and food are being planned for Lakeview Park as well, Schwartz said. He asked to have the public bathroom open on July 3.
Schwartz said he understands this is being done on short notice, and Moose members will do whatever is necessary to finish the process properly.
“We appreciate everybody working with us,” he said. “We have a nice city to show off.”
City Manager Jim Hockaday said there were a few additional things that needed to be completed, but he was confident the application would be completed.
Hockaday said the biggest potential issue is the public restrooms at Lakeview Park have not been used in a year. There is enough time to make sure they are ready.
The lodge has traditionally had a great view of previous years’ fireworks displays, Laughlin said.
The show will cost $15,000, and $12,000 has been raised so far, Laughlin said.
Anyone who wishes to donate funds for the display can make checks out to the Conneaut Moose Lodge 472, and can be dropped off at the lodge.
In case of rain, the fireworks will be moved to July 10, Schwartz said.
In addition to fireworks, the Conneaut Chamber of Commerce plans to host a parade on July 2 at 7 p.m., according to a press release from the Chamber.
“The Chamber is so excited so sponsor the parade this year, especially since [COVID-19] didn’t allow for one last year,” Chamber President Douglas Fender said in the release.
There will be two grand marshals for the parade, Conneaut’s 2019 Citizen of the Year Matt Crawford and 2020 Citizen of the Year Lori Riley.
The parade was the idea of Amber Marshall, according to the release.
“Parades are important to me because I love to see other people happy,” Marshall said in the release. “I think with the pandemic this year our community needs this.”
There will be prizes for the top three most patriotic floats, and Conneaut Dairy Queen owner Keith Schreiber will donate Dilly Bar certificates to the float with the most kids aboard, according to the release.
Conneaut Municipal Judge Nicholas Iarocci and his wife Lisa Iarocci will judge the parade, according to the release.
Candy and trinkets will not be permitted to be thrown from vehicles of floats in the parade, according to the release.
Council was briefed on both events at its meeting on Monday night, and approved both.
Council also approved a $2,000 donation to the fireworks.
