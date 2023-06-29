Donald Palm pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, in Western County Court on Wednesday, and was fined $350 plus court costs, according to court records.
Palm, a Jefferson Area High School teacher and coach, was initially charged with one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, on March 30, and was accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to a family or household member on March 29 in Rome Township.
According to the JAHS website, Palm is a social studies teacher at the school, and also works as the school’s head volleyball coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.