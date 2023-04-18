CONNEAUT — The Outdoor Learning Center will be hosting a clean-up day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 29.
Kathy Altman, treasurer for the Outdoor Learning Center, said plans for the day will include cleaning the OLC’s trails, cleaning out a shed at the OLC, and spreading mulch. Invasive species near the OLC’s butterfly garden will also be removed, she said.
“We have bird houses that we’re making for Discovery Day this year, and anyone who would like to paint those and get them ready for our Discovery Day in September,” Altman said.
The Outdoor Learning Center is located behind Conneaut Middle School.
Anyone who participates in the clean-up will receive a free t-shirt. Attendees will also receive a free lunch.
“Dairy Queen gives us Dilly Bars, so everybody gets a Dilly Bar as well, for their desert,” she said.
Attendees do not need to stay for the entire four hour clean-up, Altman said.
“If you’ve got an hour to give, that’s great,” she said. “Grab your shovel or your rake and come on out.”
The event usually draws a total of 30 to 50 people, Altman said.
“That’s a real nice number,” she said. “It’s for all ages. My granddaughters are 10 and seven, they come out because they can certainly rake and carry things.”
It is approaching the Outdoor Learning Center’s busy time of year, Altman said.
The Northeast Ohio Pollinator Symposium is scheduled for June 10. Some of the event will take place on at the Outdoor Learning Center, she said.
The OLC also hosts Discovery Day in September, at which attendees can get information from a number of different local and regional organizations about outdoor activities, and explore the Outdoor Learning Center.
“This is our busy time, spring, summer and fall,” Altman said.
