ASHTABULA — A westside business is opening an outdoor stage and event center.
Kanect Entertainment Group, 6000 Woodman Ave., plans to host live music, derbies, races, car shows and more, said Rebel Mead, 28, of Linesville, Pa., vice president of Kanect Recycling.
“We wanted to bring something fun and exciting to Ashtabula,” said his wife, Alexis. “Our first live concert and demolition derby will be held Oct. 2-3.”
The weekend includes a car show and derby on Oct. 2, and Tug-a-Truck and pro-stock derby on Oct. 3.
Kanect Recycling, a scrap metal dealer specializing in automotive scrap, was established in 2018, and employs 26 people at 5700 W. 58th St., Ashtabula.
“We are currently the largest recycling facility in Ashtabula County and the fastest growing in Ohio,” Mead said. “We are a homegrown, locally owned company that appreciates and values our local communities and the customers and employees that call them home. Our mission is to succeed in business, provide employment, and better our surrounding area.”
For more information, go to the Kanect Entertainment Group’s Facebook page or www.kanecteg.com, or call 440-969-6305.
