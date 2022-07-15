ASHTABULA — The 125th annual Our Lady of Peace Festival starts today with fireworks, ethnic food, music, carnival rides and games.
The fun continues through the weekend at Mount Carmel Church, with fireworks at 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
“This is our comeback from COVID,” said Janis Williams, a member of the steering committee. “We have participation from all three parishes: Mount Carmel, St. Joseph’s and Mother of Sorrows.”
The carnival is a celebration and remembrance of St. Simon Stock’s vision of a brown scapular, a sleeveless outer garment of a monk’s habit, which represents a worshipper being clothed with Mary’s attitudes and devotion to Christ.
Parishioners and the residents of Ashtabula look forward to it every year, Williams said.
After the 11 a.m. Mass Sunday, about 350 people are expected to carry the statue of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in the processional.
The processional will travel from the church to the Sons of Italy on Columbus Avenue. At the Sons of Italy, they will pray and then return to the church for the dinner. A band will play at the procession and dinner.
The church is making a Sunday dinner at noon consisting of pastries, bread, salad, meatballs and refreshments.
Parking is available with rides to the church grounds.
The festival will be open 6 to 11 p.m. today and Saturday, and 5 to 11 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $2 for ages 6 and older. Mount Carmel Church is at Columbus Avenue and East 21st Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.