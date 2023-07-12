ASHTABULA — The 126th annual Our Lady of Peace Festival, honoring Our Lady of Mount Carmel, is toting a new look this year.
“The ride companies were unable to make the drive to Ashtabula due to rising insurance and fuel costs along with difficulty getting workers,” said Rosemary Bernardo, parishioner. “Rides will be replaced with an inflatable slide and obstacle course along with other activities for young people.”
Festival-goers will find all the things they love about Italian festivals: new food items, including white pizza cannoli and snow cones, traditional Italian sausage and peppers, pizza, cavatelli and meatballs.
The festival kicks off Friday from 6-10 p.m. and will continue on Saturday and Sunday from 5:30 to 10 p.m., concluding with fireworks Sunday night.
Music will be provided by Kingpins on Friday, Ernest T on Saturday and Blues Project on Sunday. Admission is still just $2 for ages 6 and older.
The festival began with the devotion of the Italian immigrants to Our Lady of Mount Carmel and feast day on July 16.
A nine-day prayer service (novena) began July 8 with novena prayers said daily and concludes with a 10 a.m. Mass on Sunday.
Following the Mass, an outdoor procession will take place on Columbus Avenue as men carry the statue of Our Lady of Mount Carmel and the band plays “Gran Signora,” the hymn to Our Lady of Mount Carmel.
The tradition began 126 years ago after three parcels of land were purchased to build a church at the East 16th Street and Columbus site, said the Rev. Father Raymond Thomas, who leads the procession.
Novena prayers are said and the processional will travel from the church to the Sons of Italy on Columbus Avenue. At the Sons of Italy, they will pray and then return to the church for the dinner
“This novena and festival celebrates and remembers Our Lady of Mount Carmel giving the scapular to Saint Simon Stock in 1251,” Bernardo said.
The traditional cavatelli dinner will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Community Center.
Entertainment will be provided by Nicely Done. Dinner includes cavatelli, meatballs, salad roll and dessert. Cost is $10, with carry-out available. “No one goes home hungry,” Bernardo said.
For more information call the parish office 440-992-0330.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.