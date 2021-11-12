ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION
ASHTABULA — Our Lady of Peace Parish will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a dinner and dance at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Mt. Carmel campus.
Organist Kym Foglio, who represents Ward 1 in Ashtabula, will be honored for her service as the parish organist for the past 50 years.
The Class of 1961 will be on hand to open a time capsule they buried upon graduation at the Mt. Carmel School building.
CHRISTMAS AT THE RIVER
Christmas at the River will take place at the Harpersfield Covered Bridge Park Dec. 4 from noon-2 p.m.
Kids can register for prizes and families can register for a Christmas meal basket. There will also be visits with Santa, including coloring books, crayons, and cookies. Children are encouraged to bring letters to Santa.
A live nativity will take place.
ACTS TO BE CLOSED
The Ashtabula County Transportation System will not have any service and the operation center will be closed on the following dates: Nov. 20, 27, Dec. 18 and 25.
VICTORIAN CHRISTMAS
On Dec. 4, at 3 p.m., Jefferson Depot Village will host a free to the public Christmas celebration with activities for children in the depot until 5 p.m.
These activities include bobbing for apples, ice sculpting, a craft making area, a Christmas stationery letter to Santa with a special mailbox provided, a pinata, cookies and punch.
There will be a Nativity scene in the barn from 4-4:30 or 5 p.m. depending on the weather. A special bell choir performance from Jefferson United Methodist Church will take place at 4:30 p.m. in the Depot Village church.
The Victorian house will be open for additional cookies and punch. Lumieres are provided for safety along the walkway area. The festivities end at 5 p.m. so that folks can attend the local Christmas parade.
