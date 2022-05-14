ASHTABULA — Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church will celebrate its 125th anniversary come June 5.
The event is scheduled for the 10 a.m. Mass, followed by a brunch and program in the community center, 1200 E. 21st St.
Tickets are $25 per person, children ages 10 and under $12.50.
Our Lady of Peace Parish consists of three churches — Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Mother of Sorrows and St. Joseph’s churches.
The Rev. Raymond Thomas, pastor of Our Lady of Peace Parish, said the 125th anniversary is significant.
“In 1897, Father Joseph Smith of Mother of Sorrows Church saw a need for a church for the newly arrived Italian community, which was growing,” he said. “It was actually an offshoot of Mother of Sorrows at first.”
The site of the original Mount Carmel Church was about a half mile north of today’s church at East 21st Street and Columbus Avenue. The site was bought and consecrated in 1897, construction began in 1902 and the first Mass was said in 1903, Thomas said.
“It was an Italian-American neighborhood around here for many years,” he said. “The neighborhood is now much more of mixed ethnicity.”
The actual construction of the church began in 1902 with the first Mass being said on Pentecost Sunday in 1903. The actual dedication service took place on Nov. 29, 1903. Father Tomasi was named the first pastor in 1911. He organized the first catechism class for the parish as well as the Christmas Novena and the Novena to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.
Tickets for the June 5 celebration are available at the Our Lady of Peace Parish office, 3312 Lake Ave., Ashtabula or call Rosemary Guerrierio at 440-964-6102.
Committee chairperson is Rosemary Bernato, who researched the church’s history for the 120th celebration five years ago.
“It was a little difficult digging up all these stories from the past, but I enjoyed it,” she said.
