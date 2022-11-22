ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education is asking the public and the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) to help search for a new superintendent.
The previous superintendent, Mark Potts, gave his resignation last February and then, when the board could not find a replacement, he served as interim superintendent until Oct. 16.
The BOE then hired John M. Rubesich, the former superintendent of the Ashtabula County Educational Service Center, to serve as the district’s interim superintendent.
Rubesich retired from the ACESC in February 2019, after 11 years. Rubesich is working on a month-to-month basis until the school board hires a new superintendent, but ending no later than July 31, 2023.
“The board hopes to complete the search in early 2023 and announce who will be the news superintendent at that time,” Board President William Niemi said. “In our effort to make the best possible selection, we have included in the search process a time for OSBA consultant Cheryl Ryan to meet with staff and the community.”
The public is invited to participate in one of several focus groups on Dec. 5 to help expand the profile the school board has developed for the next AACS superintendent.
“Common themes will help the board to evaluate potential candidates during the interview process,” Niemi said.
The conversations will focus on three areas:
• Major issues, challenges or opportunities for the district;
• Performance experience or expectations for the next superintendent, and
• Leadership characteristics that should be evident in the next superintendent.
Niemi said the community’s input is valued and he encourages interested stakeholders to attend a meeting slated for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5 in the large instruction room at Lakeside High School.
District administrators, teachers, certified personnel and classified staff will meet throughout the day.
“I want to thank the community in advance for their willingness to participate,” Niemi said. “And for their dedication to all students in the Ashtabula Area City Schools.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.