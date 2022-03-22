JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A 39-year-old Orwell woman died Sunday in a one-vehicle crash on Route 307, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol report.
The crash occurred at 6 p.m. Sunday near Doyle Road.
Rinda M. Pelton was driving northwest in a white 2003 Chrysler Town and Country when she drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a mailbox, a culvert and a tree.
Pelton, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ashtabula County Sheriff Department, Jefferson Fire Department and EMS personnel assisted at the scene.
OHP is investigating the crash.
