JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A 39-year-old Orwell woman died Sunday in a one-vehicle crash on Route 307, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol report.

The crash occurred at 6 p.m. Sunday near Doyle Road.

Rinda M. Pelton was driving northwest in a white 2003 Chrysler Town and Country when she drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a mailbox, a culvert and a tree.

Pelton, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ashtabula County Sheriff Department, Jefferson Fire Department and EMS personnel assisted at the scene.

OHP is investigating the crash.

Shelley Terry is a reporter for the Star Beacon. 

