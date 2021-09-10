WINDSOR TOWNSHIP — An Orwell woman died in a two-vehicle crash early Thursday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred at about 4:50 a.m. Thursday on Route 322 in Windsor Township.
A tan 2006 Ford Focus, driven by Paulette Goluk, 71, of Orwell, was traveling southbound in a private driveway, preparing to enter Route 322 eastbound.
A white 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Richard Dryer, Jr., 39, of Rome Township, was traveling westbound on Route 322.
Goluk drove the Focus into the Silverado’s path and struck it.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dryer was transported to University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threaten-ing injuries.
Neither driver was wearing a seat belt. Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor. The crash remains under investigation by the OHP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.