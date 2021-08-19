ORWELL — Village sewer and water rate increases will go into effect Sept. 1. Council completed the third reading of an ordinance that increased the rates for both services by 6 percent for the first year.
The ordinance also stipulates that rates will go up another 10 percent in the second year and another 10 percent the third year.
Village officials have been wrestling with higher water and sewer rates for months as repair projects and reduced usage by an area company have provided financial issues.
Village Clerk/Finance Officer Ella Stanton said announcements were sent to village residents in their bills after the first reading of the legislation.
Legislation to up the water rate deposit for renters in the village was moved to a second reading by Councilman Chris Ruks who said he wanted more information.
In other business
• Council approved a written approval for Orwell Village Manager Tami Pentek to apply for a grant to pay for needed improvements to the downtown water tower and water main replacements.
• Approved the purchase of 50.18 acres from the Nye family and the return of a similar amount of property to the township as the family requested, said Orwell Village Solicitor Cris Newcomb. The land is needed in the area of village utilities to provide proper room for them.
• Council approved the purchase of a $60,000 truck for the street department by a vote of 4-1. Ruks voted against the proposal saying he would rather finance part of the project instead of using $60,000 from the capital improvement fund.
The truck will be purchased from Tim Lally Chevrolet and will take between five and 12 months for delivery. Stanton said $2,500 a month will continue to go into the street department capital improvement fund so the fund will likely be replenished before the truck is even paid for.
• Council approved the purchase of $12,264 to equip three new firefighters in the Orwell Fire Department.
• Council approved the purchase of $7,130.50 worth of pagers and mobile radios and the computer programming needed to run them for the Orwell Fire Department.
• Council approved the expenditure of $4,722 for valves for the new fire truck that will hopefully be delivered next month.
• Orwell Village Manager Tami Pentek said the village’s expenditures and revenues were on track with projected plans.
“We are pretty well right on target,” she said.
