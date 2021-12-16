ORWELL — When Don Herbster was appointed to council, the village had a police department that consisted of three volunteer officers.
Herbster looked back on his 39-plus year career as a councilman with fondness on Tuesday afternoon following a work session. He has one more meeting, unless an extra meeting is called in case of emergency, before the end of the year.
Herbster said there was a police chief back in the 1950s, but the village had worked out a three-man rotating force that was volunteer, but the equipment was owned by the village.
Herbster said he missed four years as councilman since 1978, but has served for the 39-plus years and really enjoyed working with all the people he encountered. One of the gap terms was after he ran for mayor and lost by 12 votes.
He said he served with many different people over the years.
“There were four different mayors, four different mangers and four different solicitors,” Herbster said.
One of the more humorous experiences Herbster shared was the time a bucket was placed in the ceiling area because of a roof leak and it came down during a meeting dramatically missing a village official by inches.
During his time on council, Herbster said he was involved in four or five lawsuits including one where the village was found to be at fault, but fined $1 and the judge offered to pay the $1.
Herbster is married to Bernadette Kindig Herbster who served as clerk for the board of public affairs for more than 20 years. He also has two children, Jennifer Scarniench and Carrie Bungard and six grandchildren.
Herbster has had a variety of jobs including 43 years in the grocery industry. He had his first job as a newspaper delivery boy for the Star Beacon between 1958 and 1961 earning $2.78 a week for a 25-person route.
The councilman was also active in many community roles including a committeeman for the Orwell Village Republican Party, president of the Grand Valley Middle School Parent Teacher Organization and a member of the Grand Valley Band Boosters.
Herbster recently celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary and has visited 39 states traveling all over the United States including many of the national parks in the west.
