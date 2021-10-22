ORWELL — Village Council approved a plan to cleanup a wastewater treatment plant lagoon that has higher than acceptable levels of the metal molybdenum during a special meeting on Thursday.
Council discussed contract details with Evo Eco Account Manager Ethan Redmond from Evo Eco over the phone and Orwell Water/Wastewater Superintendent Ray Nevison was in attendance during the half-hour meeting. After the discussions, council waived the 24-hour rule, declaring an emergency, waiving the three readings before passing an ordinance to clean up the wastewater lagoon at a cost not to exceed $223,200.80.
Nevison was hired as the Orwell water/wastewater superintendent this spring and found the higher than acceptable levels of the metal in a “lagoon” storage area adjacent to the facility. He said testing indicated the levels of the metal were too high so the village had to start trucking the sludge to another treatment facility this summer.
During a work session last week, council reviewed two options for cleaning up the facility with one possibility estimated to cost more than $300,000 and the other approximately $180,000.
Council decided to consider emergency legislation at Tuesday’s council meeting because of the potential danger of increased rain which could cause molybdenum to be released from the lagoon if not dealt with quickly.
The danger would be that if more extensive rains occur, the lagoon could flood into ditches and other areas surrounding the lagoon.
After waiving the 24-hour rule, declaring an emergency and waiving the three readings Orwell Councilman Don Herbster noticed there was language in the contract that needed clarification. The company clarified the language and after questioning Redmond went forward with the contract.
During the recent work session, Nevison said cold weather provides a problem for draining the lagoon. Nevison said trucking the sludge is costing $9,000 to $10,000 a month as well.
Orwell Village Clerk Ella Stanton said the sewer plant has sufficient funds to handle the cost of the project.
