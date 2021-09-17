ORWELL — The village is one step closer to receiving an infrastructure grant for a major waterline project through the Ohio Department of Development, after the project scored a 10 on the county engineer’s project list, said Orwell Village Manager Tami Pentek.
Pentek said the project now goes to the Ohio Department of Development for consideration. The grant request is for $815,477 with the village match being $15,477.
Pentek reported to council during a Tuesday work session regarding a variety of items including the next step in a 50/50 grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission for traffic signal improvements on Route 45 and Route 322.
Plans continue to come together for the village’s centennial celebration on Sept. 25.
“The word is getting out. I am hoping to have good weather,” Pentek said.
The event includes a Citizen of the Year Brunch and Ceremony at St. Mary Hall at 10 a.m., an opening ceremony at noon at Chaffee Park with a “front-porch discussion” to follow from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Local businesses are expected to interact with the community throughout the day. “Andy’s Last Band” is scheduled to perform at Chaffee Park from 4 to 7 p.m. with fireworks scheduled for 8 p.m. at Grand Valley School.
Pentek said a fire service agreement has been submitted to Colebrook Township for final approval.
An application for village American Rescue Plan Funds has been approved and the village is scheduled to receive $83,486.60 and should be received in the next two weeks. The village will receive a second payment of around $83,000 next year.
“I would like to request that a portion of this funding be allocated to fund the Environmental Protection Agency requirement of replacing the effluent sampler and meter at the sewer plant,” Pentek stated in a written report.
She asked for $12,256.84 be used for the project.
