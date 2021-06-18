ORWELL — Village residents may be facing a 6 percent water rate increase if a proposed ordinance is approved, said village officials.
Village Administrator Tami Pentek said the decision to start the process for potential rate increases was discussed at a recent work session.
“We are actually going to have a first reading of a 6 percent rate increase [ordinance],” she said.
Orwell Village Council President David Hartz said council has been wrestling with the issue for a long time and additional revenues are needed. He said the water department needs to be a self supporting operation and repair work is needed.
“We have to do something,” he said.
Hartz said residents will have a chance to respond as the legislation goes through the process. He said a 30-year-old plant needs new valves and other improvements.
Plants age quickly and it is important to stay on top of needed improvements.
“We have to make sure the water flows when you turn on the tap,” Hartz said.
“We haven’t had a price increase in 10 to 15 years,” he said.
The first reading is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Village Hall during the monthly meeting.
