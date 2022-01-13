ORWELL — Village Council discussed the prioritization of infrastructure projects on Tuesday afternoon during a work session.
One of the projects involves the need to replace two pumps and two frequency drives at the Orwell water plant. Another may involve significant expenditures to replace an existing water tower.
Orwell Village Manager Tami Pentek suggested council consider using about $142,500 of the American Rescue Plan Act funds for the repairs as proposed by Hess Engineering. She said the project would be completed after the money arrives later this year.
Orwell Councilwoman Roberta Cozad asked if resources might be needed for other projects. Pentek said an Environmental Protection Agency water survey is underway and there could be mandates handed down relating to the system depending on test results.
Several council members said the water plant needs work soon.
The water tower eventually needs to be replaced, but first a system of valves would need to be installed to insure water pressure to the west side of the village, Pentek said.
“We can’t take down the water tower unless we have an alternative to release the [water] pressure,” she said.
The village also needs new waterlines in the downtown area, but the cost will be in the $800,000 range, Pentek said. She said a grant for the downtown project was denied, but the project rated 10th on a county-wide scale and the village is waiting to hear on the next round of grants.
In other business
• Pentek is working on a wage study for all village employees.
• A revision to a village pattern of renting land to area farmers was discussed and a more formal procedure to rent the land will likely be created.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.