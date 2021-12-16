ORWELL — Village Council received a report on the Orwell wastewater and water plants on Tuesday during a work session.
Orwell Water/Wastewater Superintendent Ray Nevison kept council up to date with the progress in a major wastewater program to excavate molybdenum from a storage lagoon because of excessive amounts of the metal.
Nevison said the contractor is nearing completion and there was less material to be removed than originally thought. He said the estimated amount of material to be removed would fill 40 large bags that were to be hauled away after the water was drained from them.
Nevison said nine bags have been hauled away, eight bags are drying and a few more must still be dredged. He said the project could be complete by the end of the week.
Council also learned of potential repairs needed at the water plant. Nevison said the project can be done by isolating the area for eight hours.
If the project takes longer than eight hours an employee will have to be on site to monitor the process until it is complete, Nevison said. He said a three-year routine inspection by the Ohio Environmental Protection agency is scheduled for Dec. 22.
Council members asked Nevison about the possibilities of pinpointing the place the molybdenum is coming from. Nevison said he plans to survey community businesses to try and pin point the problem.
Orwell Village Manager Tami Pentek said Anthem will likely be the new insurance provider for village employees if the measure is passed during next week’s regular council meeting.
The village also plans to except a $10,000 bid on an old fire truck that is no longer needed.
“My recommendation is to sell it,” she said.
New England Fire Equipment is willing to pay the $10,000 on a truck that needs repair, official said.
Orwell Council President David Hartz said Rome Fire Department is holding a COVID-19 vaccination program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 16 at Rome Fire Department.
“You can get a first shot, a second shot or a booster shot,” Hartz said.
Hartz said residents should bring their existing vaccination cards if they have one or if it is a first shot one will be provided. He said South Central Ambulance District is picking up two to five patients a day because of COVID-19.
